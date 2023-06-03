Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.22.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CNI opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.