StockNews.com Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

