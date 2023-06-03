TD Securities Upgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CGAU opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,363,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

