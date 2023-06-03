StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

