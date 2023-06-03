StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polar Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.