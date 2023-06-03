StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
