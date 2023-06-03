Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.1 %

RDI stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

