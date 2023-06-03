Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 1.1 %
RDI stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
