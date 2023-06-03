RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $247,916. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

