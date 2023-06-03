StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

