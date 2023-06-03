SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.