Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.