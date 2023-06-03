StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of SRT stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

