Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

