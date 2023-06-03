TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.91.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.2 %

SNX stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock worth $2,662,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.