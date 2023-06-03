Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

