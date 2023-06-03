Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

