Britt J. Vitalone Sells 3,205 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $390.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

