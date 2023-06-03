Michelle Poole Sells 8,832 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

