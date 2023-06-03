NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Christopher L. Jensen Sells 9,696 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $181.60 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

