Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,770,056.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.