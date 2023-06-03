United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) versus Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Critical Analysis

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Teekay Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay Tankers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Teekay Tankers has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than United Maritime.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.07 $37.49 million N/A N/A Teekay Tankers $1.06 billion 1.21 $229.09 million $11.96 3.16

This table compares United Maritime and Teekay Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Teekay Tankers 32.12% 39.74% 23.60%

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Teekay Tankers pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats United Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

