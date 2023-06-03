Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 126.53% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.