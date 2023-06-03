Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 126.53% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

