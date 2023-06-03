Guggenheim Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $51.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

