Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

