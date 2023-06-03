NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $77.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 97.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in NetApp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,763 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 25.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

