Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $215.00 at Loop Capital

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

