Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

