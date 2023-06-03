Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.
ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.
Equitrans Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream
In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,692,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,243,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 836,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
