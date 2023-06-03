Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,692,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,243,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 836,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

