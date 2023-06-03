TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.