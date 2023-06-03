TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.18.
TFII stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
