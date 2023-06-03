Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of IFS stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

