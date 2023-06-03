Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of IFS stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $379.46 million during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
