JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Overweight”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.08.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.