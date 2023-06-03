JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Overweight”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.08.
Insider Activity
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
