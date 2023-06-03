Barclays Cuts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $42.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

