Barclays Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

