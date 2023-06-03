The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $91.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.