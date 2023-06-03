Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

