Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Align Technology Price Performance
ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
