Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

KC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

