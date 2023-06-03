Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ZNTL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
