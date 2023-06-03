Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.