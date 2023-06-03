Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.