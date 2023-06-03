MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 647,832 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.