Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.