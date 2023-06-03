C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

