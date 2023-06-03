Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.