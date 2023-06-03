Head to Head Survey: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.73 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 NCC Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 292.86%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than NCC Group.

Risk & Volatility

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NCC Group

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers. The Assurance segment comprises of security consulting, and website performance and load testing. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

