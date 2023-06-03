T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) versus Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Critical Comparison

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of T Stamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -99.47% T Stamp -428.17% -702.40% -189.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rubicon Technologies and T Stamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1,669.74%. T Stamp has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than T Stamp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and T Stamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million 0.10 -$281.77 million N/A N/A T Stamp $5.39 million 2.02 -$12.09 million N/A N/A

T Stamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rubicon Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats T Stamp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

