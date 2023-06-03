DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.