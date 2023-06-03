StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

