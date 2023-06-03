Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 3.2 %

CTIB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.94. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

