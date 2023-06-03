UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $481.56 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $482.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

