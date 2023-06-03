Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.