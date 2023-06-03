Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

