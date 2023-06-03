StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.95 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

