StockNews.com Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of CMTL opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.95 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
