StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
