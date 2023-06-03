StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

